Shares in Indian banks continue to fall as worries about the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts weigh on a sector already facing a number of headwinds including a potential rise in bad assets and liquidity shortages.

Banking shares have tumbled since the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, sending federal bond yields sharply higher and offseting the positive impact from a surprise cut in the cash reserve ratio earlier this month.

Though the government budget unveiled on Friday had positive measures to the sector, such as an injection of funds into public banks, Moody's Investors Service said the overall impact would still be negative.

"Banks will get capital but remain depressed by the government's worsening fiscal position," said the ratings agency in a statement on Monday.

Among decliners, State Bank of India lost 1.7 percent, after dropping 5.4 percent over the previous two sessions. ICICI Bank lost 0.8 percent, after falling a total of 3.8 percent on Thursday and Friday. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)