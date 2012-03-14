March 14 A rally in banks helped push
Indian shares toward their fourth consecutive winning session as
the pick-up in inflation data out on Wednesday was not seen as
big enough to completely rule out the chances of a rate cut from
the RBI.
Also helping gains were expectations the federal budget to
be unveiled on Friday could contain beneficial measures to the
sector, including making provisions on non-performing loans tax
deductible, according to an analyst at a major foreign
brokerage.
Derivatives data suggest there has been fresh long positions
taken on Wednesday in ICICI Bank, State bank of India
and Axis Bank, derivatives dealers said.
The main 30-share BSE index gained 0.5 percent to
17,908 points, its highest intraday high since Feb. 29. The
50-share index advanced 0.5 percent
The shares of State Bank of India were up 1 percent, while
ICICI Bank were up 2.3 percent and Axis bank shares traded
higher up 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)