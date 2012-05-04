* The RBI directives to meet Basel III regulations could lead to an equity dilution in banks of roughly $30-35 billion over the next five years, Macquarie says. * "Frequent dilutions will be required to support growth and also simultaneously maintain the CAR levels and capital buffers," Macquarie says. * Public banks would be especially impacted. Pension liability provisions will pull down the common equity ratio by around 50 basis points for these banks, Macquarie predicts. * View contrasts with Goldman, which on Thursday said it did not expect a significant impact from Basel III requirements on Indian banks. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)