* The RBI directives to meet Basel III regulations could lead to
an equity dilution in banks of roughly $30-35 billion over the
next five years, Macquarie says.
* "Frequent dilutions will be required to support growth and
also simultaneously maintain the CAR levels and capital
buffers," Macquarie says.
* Public banks would be especially impacted. Pension liability
provisions will pull down the common equity ratio by around 50
basis points for these banks, Macquarie predicts.
* View contrasts with Goldman, which on Thursday said it did not
expect a significant impact from Basel III requirements on
Indian banks.
