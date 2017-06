MUMBAI Feb 22 J.P. Morgan has initiated coverage on top-listed defense electronics firm Bharat Electronics Ltd with 'Overweight' rating and a September target price of 2,000 rupees per share. "It currently has an order book of 270 billion rupees providing revenue visibility for 4-5 years...We expect a rebound in margins to drive 18 percent EPS CAGR over FY12-FY14, which should drive valuations higher," the brokerage said in a report. At 10:30 a.m.(0500 GMT), shares in the company were trading 0.4 percent higher at 1,495 rupees in a weak Mumbai market that was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)