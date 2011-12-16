Shares of Bharti Airtel gained on back of the central bank's moves to curb volatility in the rupee, which in turn will help reduce losses on its foreign debt and exposure, said two institutional dealers. After the market closed on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market, making it difficult for market players to keep speculative positions open for a long time. . At 9:52 a.m, shares of Bharti Airtel were up 3.67 percent at 349 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)