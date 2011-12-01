Credit Suisse has initiated Bharat Heavy Electricals with 'underperform' rating, target price of 227 rupees implying 20 percent downside. "Even after assuming imminent reforms to resolve the coal deficit issue, with a backlog of 150 GW awaiting adequate fuel supply, we do not see a material recovery in orders at least until FY14," Credit Suisse said in a note. An expected fall in utilisation and 17 percent of order book for BHEL being at the risk of delays, could affect the companies margins, the investment banker added. At 9.49 a.m shares were at 291.05 rupees, up 3.01 percent in line with broader market. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)