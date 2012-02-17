Shares of power equipment makers Bharat Heavy Electricals , BGR Energy, Thermax and Larsen and Toubro rose between 3-9 percent in early trade on expectations of a share of orders from top power producer NTPC by March, dealers said. State-run NTPC plans to award 160 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) worth equipment orders by March-end. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)