Shares in state-run Bharat Heavy Eelectricals Ltd extended decline on news that the Indian cabinet panel deferred a decision on duties for imported power equipment. . BHEL has risen 20 percent over the last month on expectation the government was likely to impose 19 percent import duty on power equipment, Credit Suisse said in a note. The duty, if imposed, will help the company ward off competition from Chinese rivals. The sentiment for the stock was negative on fears the company would miss its order book guidance after BGR Energy outbid it for a large NTPC order, dealers said.. At 12.58 p.m, the stock was down 3.01 percent at 298.05 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)