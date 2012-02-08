BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Shares in Ballarpur Industries Ltd fell as much as 3 percent, a day after the paper maker said its December quarter net profit fell 71.6 percent. The profit fall was mainly the result of higher energy costs, two dealers said. At 9:40 a.m., the stock was down 1.84 percent at 23.95 rupees.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------