(Refiles to fix typo in the first sentence) Bank of India's (BoI) asset quality is a concern though the bank may witness an improvement sequentially in the third quarter, said Macquarie. Even though BoI is cautious on taking fresh exposure to the state electricity boards, existing exposures are large -- 4 percent of the bank's total loan book. Power projects and aviation are two other segments that are risky for the bank. The bank has 5 percent of its loans to power projects. In aviation, Air India and Kingfisher are the key exposures. "Kingfisher will not be restructured second time and is having difficulty servicing interest, increasing chances of its slipping into NPL (BOI has 6-billion-rupee exposure). For Air India, the provisioning hit on restructuring would likely be spread over 8 quarters," it said. It has maintained 'underperform' rating and target price of 275 rupees, Macquarie added. Its FY12 loan growth may not be more than 15-16 percent. At 3.24 p.m, the stock was at 319.70 rupees, down 1.36 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)