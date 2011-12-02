MUMBAI Dec 2 CLSA belives that the natural gas discovery in Mozambique estimated at 15-30 trillion cubic feet of recoverable resources, which is co-owned by Bharat Petroleum Corp of India could be bigger than Reliance's KG-D6 block. CLSA has upgraded BPCL to 'out perform' from 'under perform' and sets target price of 700 rupees. Mozambique's location is favourable for LNG exports to Asian demand centres and the large size of the discovery will allow the company to set up LNG liquefaction to export gas, CLSA said in a note. At 1.26 P.M shares in BPCL were at 548.55 rupees, up 4.19 percent.