Shares in India's Bharat Petroleum rose over 4.6 percent on expectation of rising valuations of its Mozambique assets, dealers said. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has upgraded BPCL to 'buy' from 'neutral' on higher value of its exploration and production assets in Mozambique. BPCL's 10 percent stake in the Mozambique block is now valued at $1.8 billion from $995 million, the bank said. The valuation has risen after Royal Dutch Shell Plc made a 992.4 million pounds ($1.6 billion) bid to buy Mozambique-focused Cove Energy , making the E&P assets in the African country more dearer. At 11.28 a.m., the stock was up 4.22 percent at 650 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)