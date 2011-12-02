Shares of television cable service providers rallied in early trades on a newspaper report that the federal cabinet is likely to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI)in the distribution platform to 74 percent from 49 percent. "The government is all set to hike the FDI limit in the distribution platforms from 49 per cent to 74 per cent. It will also moot for uniform FDI cap across various carriage platforms like DTH, IPTV, mobile TV, HITS and cable companies," Business Standard said in its report. At 10.07 a.m shares of Hathway Cables,Den Networks and Dish TV India 2.14-7.5 percent up. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)