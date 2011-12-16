Bank of America has resumed coverage on Cairn India with a buy rating and a target price of 383 rupees, citing strong volume, earnings growth and free cash flow. "Its volume and EPS growth is the strongest in our Asia Pac E&P universe. (Cairn India) should generate large free cash flow, which should boost net cash from US$1.5 bln to US$5 bln by FY14," said BofA in a note on Thursday. The bank said Cairn India is attractively poised at 5.5 times of FY13 earnings and given higher oil prices and weak rupee. At 1:31 p.m, shares of Cairn India were up 2.24 percent at 307.70 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)