Shares of oil explorer Cairn India rose tracking gains in international crude oil prices, two institutional sales people said. "Higher oil prices and higher production should enable Cairn to generate strong free cash flows of nearly $2 billion in FY13," said an analyst at a global financial services company. Brent crude prices rose to a near three-month peak on Friday in heavy volume trading after strong US jobs data fuelled hopes of stronger demand in the top petroleum-consuming nation. . At 10:51 a.m, the stock was up 2.24 percent at 351.85 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)