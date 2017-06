Shares in oil explorer Cairn India rose 4.2 percent in early trades after the company post market on Tuesday reported a 12.5 percent surge in December-quarter earnings.. "Cairn reported a net profit of 22.6 billion rupees (+12.5 percent Y-o-Y and +196 percent q-o-q) moderately ahead of our and consensus estimates on account of a one-time forex gain and better realisation on its crude oil," HSBC said in a note. At 10.29 a.m, the stock was up 1.75 percent at 357.85 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)