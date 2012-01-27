Shares in state-run lender Canara Bank eased after provisions were sharply higher in Dec. quarter, dealers said. The bank reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit to 8.76 billion rupees. Provisions were up at 5.01 billion rupees versus 1.57 billion rupees a year ago. At 1.21 p.m., the stock was down 2.47 percent at 468.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)