Barclays Capital initiates coverage of the Indian capital goods sector with a 'neutral' rating and has picked Larsen & Toubro , Cummins India and Havells among top stocks in the sector. "The capital goods sector is undergoing a cyclical deceleration in orders and earnings; however, the sharp derating that has already occurred in valuations and earnings estimates moderates our bearish view... However, the downturn is unlikely to be prolonged, " analyst Venugopal Garre of Barclays Capital said in the report. He expects visibility in some end markets, such as infrastructure, to recover by FY13 led by the government spending push. The house rates KEC International and Crompton Greaves as 'overweight' as the stocks are at the bottom of their valuation cycle and set a target price of 72 rupees and 147 rupees respectively. The investment bank has a 'underweight' rating on BHEL and a target of 230 rupees.