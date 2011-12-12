BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Capital goods stocks extended losses after the country's industrial output in October fell 5.1 percent from a year earlier, two dealers said. Manufacturing output fell 6 percent, the government data showed. At 11.53 a.m, shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals, Larsen & Toubro , Suzlon Energy and Punj Lloyd were down 0.6-5 percent. The Capital Goods Index was down 2.15 percent at 9,192.75. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,