Shares in power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro dropped amid expectations for weak February industrial output data due on Thursday.

The notoriously volatile data was seen falling from the 6.8 percent year-on-year growth reported for January, according to traders, potentially to below 5 percent. [ I D:nL4E8E917U]

The uncertainty about the data sparked a round of profit-taking in the two stocks after both recently outperformed the Nifty's gains of 0.5 percent last week.

BHEL shares were down 3.5 percent after surging 6.4 percent last week.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro fell 2.7 percent, wiping the gains of 2.77 percent over the three trading sessions in last week's holiday-shortened period. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)