Tyre maker Ceat rose after the company said late on Thursday its board will meet on Jan. 24 to consider and approve allotment of convertible warrants on a preferential basis to its founder and founder companies. "We believe this development would improve investor sentiments on the back of promoters' confidence in the prospects of the company," Angel Broking said in a note. The brokerage also expects CEAT to report improved operating performance led by better utilization at its Halol plant and a gradual decline in raw material prices. At 10.44 a.m shares were up 5.01 percent at 87.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)