Shares in Indian cement makers ACC, Ambuja Cement and Jaiprakash Associates fell between 1 and 4 percent on Friday on market talk the companies cut prices by 25 rupees for a 50 kg bag in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. "There was a significant difference in prices (in the state) compared with other places, which have now narrowed down," said Ravi Sodah sector analyst at Elara Capital. He said there was pressure from the government to cut prices as the state had given financial incentives to the companies. In December, retail cement prices were above 300 rupees per 50 kg bag in the state, compared with about 270 rupees in other parts of the country, he said. A spokesman for ACC declined comment on the price cut talk. At 12:19 p.m. (0649 GMT), ACC was down 1.7 percent, Ambuja dropped 1.8 percent and Jaiprakash fell 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)