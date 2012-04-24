*Indian cement makers fall on fears the Competition Commission of India (CCI) will rule against the sector as it deliberates on whether companies have colluded to push up prices. * CCI on Monday imposed hefty penalties against agrichemical manufacturers, sparking fears similar action will follow regarding cement makers. * ACC fell 1.9 percent, while Ambuja Cements lost 2.8 percent. India Cements was down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)