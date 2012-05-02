* Credit Suisse re-starts coverage of domestic cement sector
with an "underperform" rating on ACC and Ultratech
Cement, and a "neutral rating" on Ambuja Cement
.
* Investment bank sees near-term "headwinds" for sector due to a
slowdown in rural and urban housing, despite the "attractive
long-term rural story."
* Credit Suisse says margins will also "deteriorate" due to an
expected 13 percent rise in power and freight costs on the back
of higher higher domestic coal and diesel prices.
* Also says valuations in the sector "unattractive."
* But Credit Suisse makes an exception for India Cements
, which it rates at "outperform" given their more
attractive valuations compared to other stocks in the sector.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com /
manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)