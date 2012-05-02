* Credit Suisse re-starts coverage of domestic cement sector with an "underperform" rating on ACC and Ultratech Cement, and a "neutral rating" on Ambuja Cement . * Investment bank sees near-term "headwinds" for sector due to a slowdown in rural and urban housing, despite the "attractive long-term rural story." * Credit Suisse says margins will also "deteriorate" due to an expected 13 percent rise in power and freight costs on the back of higher higher domestic coal and diesel prices. * Also says valuations in the sector "unattractive." * But Credit Suisse makes an exception for India Cements , which it rates at "outperform" given their more attractive valuations compared to other stocks in the sector. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)