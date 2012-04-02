Cement companies ACC and Ambuja Cements were hit by profit-taking, sending shares down more than 1 percent each despite reporting strong March sales.

Ambuja said cement shipments rose 12.4 percent to 2.18 million tonnes in March from a year ago, while ACC said shipments reached 2.34 million tonnes last month.

Analysts said strong demand will continue to drive shipments higher in the first half of calendar 2012. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)