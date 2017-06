Shares in Cipla rose in early trades after the company post market hours on Monday reported a better-than-expected 17.5 percent rise in Sept-quarter net profit. The rise was on the back of lower input costs and higher utilisation of a new unit that enjoys higher tax breaks.. The company's EBITDA was also better than expected and is driven by higher margins, Credit Suisse said in a note. The margins have improved 100 bps on quarter, it said. At 9.48 a.m., the stock was at 302.05 rupees, up 4.86 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)