Bank of America has initiated coverage on Cipla with a buy rating and a target price of 400 rupees, forecasting 20 percent compounded annual growth in profits over FY11-14 driven by product approvals. "We expect EBITDA margins to expand 330bps to 23.4% by FY14...," said BofA in a note. The bank expects Cipla's valuations to re-rate due to higher earnings trajectory, improving return ratios and stronger cash flows. At 9:52 a.m, shares of Cipla were up 0.87 percent at 332.30 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)