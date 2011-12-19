Espirito Santo Investment Bank has initiated coverage on Cipla with a buy rating and target price of 380 rupees citing improving operational performance and growing inhaler franchise. "...The real gem in Cipla is its respiratory franchise, which we believe offers a sustainable competitive advantage that has not yet been fully appreciated by the market," the bank said in a research note. It sees inhalers' valuation impact on the company at 60 rupees per share. At 1:41 p.m, shares of Cipla were up 0.72 percent at 334 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)