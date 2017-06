MUMBAI Feb 14 Shares in drugmaker Cipla Ltd fell more than 3 percent a day after it reported a lower-than-expected 16 percent rise in December quarter net profit. HSBC has downgraded Cipla to 'neutral' from 'overweight' as the drugmaker's operating margin was affected by higher staff costs, other expenses and lower than expected technology income, it said. At 9.30 a.m., the stock was down 3.8 percent at 329.65 rupees. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)