Indian shares ended down for the fifth consecutive session, as large-cap stocks saw selling towards the end of the trade. Investors were averse to taking long positions as high inflation, the rupee's deprecation against the dollar and concerns about rising non-performing loans of banks hit sentiment. "In 2011 India has been the worst performing global market and the government inaction could cause further damage," CLSA said in a note. Heavyweight Reliance Industries fell 3 percent to close at 713.45 rupees. The BSE Metals Index ended 3.48 percent lower, the Realty Index 2.71 percent and the Bank Nifty 1.54 percent. The BSE Sensex ended 1.33 percent down at 15,175.08, after hitting a high of 15,448.13 and a low of 15,135.86. The 50-stock NSE Nifty closed down 1.49 percent at 4,544.20. The intraday low and high were 4,531.15 and 4,637.25 , respectively. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)