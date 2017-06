Indian shares ended lower as higher-than-expected inflation and earnings miss by auto major Mahindra & Mahindra kept market breadth negative. Auto shares led the fall. India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose 9.73 percent in October from a year earlier, versus a Reuters poll estimate of a 9.61 percent rise.. "We maintain our cautious view on the market in the context of the continued earnings downgrade... we have downgraded FY13 estimates by 2 percent," said CLSA. The Realty Index was the biggest percentage looser of 2.56 percent. The Auto Index closed 1.99 percent lower and Metal Index 2.16 percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended down 0.43 percent at 17,118.74 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,148.35 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)