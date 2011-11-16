Indian shares paired some losses to end 0.6 percent down for the fifth day in a row helped by news that the cabinet has approved up to 26 percent foreign investment in pension sector. "The short and medium term trend of the market has become bearish. Sentiments continue to be jittery as the possibility of a domestic economic slowdown has increased," said Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. Bank Nifty index reversed earlier losses on account of short covering and minor technical pullback to end 0.27 percent down. Oil marketing shares were trading near 2-year lows after a 2.22 rupees cut on petrol. Capital goods index was the biggest percentage loser, down 3.88 percent while metal and FMGC stocks witnessed some buying interest. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended down 0.63 percent at 16,775.87 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 0.75 percent lower at 5,030.45 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)