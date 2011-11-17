Indian shares extended their losing streak to the sixth day in a row due to institutional selling in heavy weight stocks as lower than expected corporate earnings hurt investor sentiment, dealers said. The index was dragged down by heavy weight Reliance Industries which ended 4.5 percent lower at 809.95 rupees and by auto shares. "We are concerned that a potential slowdown could put further pressure on operating profit growth (of Nifty 50 companies) due to negative operating leverage," Credit Suisse said in a note. All the sectoral indices ended in red with Oil & Gas index being the biggest percentage loser ending 3.39 percent down. BSE Power index ended 2.86 percent lower while Metal index lost 2.48 percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended down 1.87 percent at 16,461.71 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 1.9 percent lower at 4,934.75 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)