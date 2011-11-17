Indian shares extended their losing streak to the sixth day in a
row due to institutional selling in heavy weight stocks as lower
than expected corporate earnings hurt investor sentiment,
dealers said. The index was dragged down by heavy weight
Reliance Industries which ended 4.5 percent lower at
809.95 rupees and by auto shares. "We are concerned that a
potential slowdown could put further pressure on operating
profit growth (of Nifty 50 companies) due to negative operating
leverage," Credit Suisse said in a note. All the sectoral
indices ended in red with Oil & Gas index being the biggest
percentage loser ending 3.39 percent down. BSE Power index ended
2.86 percent lower while Metal index lost 2.48 percent. The
30-issue BSE Sensex ended down 1.87 percent at
16,461.71 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 1.9
percent lower at 4,934.75 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)