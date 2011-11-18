Indian shares recovered from the day's lows, but still posted a 7th successive day of losses on concerns over pledged shares by promoters and concerns that euro zone debt crisis is spiralling out of control, dealers said. BHEL, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers on the benchmark index, which has lost 4.78 percent in this week. "The stocks which were battered on margin funding and pledge concerns during the day saw some recovery in late hours of trade," said Hiten Gala, senior manager, advisory at Sharekhan. The FMCG index ended 1.4 percent down, Realty index lost 1.6 percent. Retailers, Oil marketing shares saw some buying interest. Pantaloon Retail ended over 8 percent up, while HPCL gained 6.4 percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended down 0.55 percent at 16,371.51 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 0.59 percent lower at 4,905.80 points and 5.09 percent down for the week. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)