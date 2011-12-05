Indian shares ended lower on Monday on news that the government has put on hold plans to open up the country's retail industry to foreign supermarkets, though it pared losses to close 0.25 percent lower helped by recovery in banking shares. "Banking as a sector is holding on the index on the back of expectations of a CRR cut by RBI in the near term," said Hiten Gala, senior manager advisory at Sharekhan. The market fell as much as 0.95 percent in intraday trade. Pantaloon Retail ended 12.86 percent lower, while CESC ended 4.47 percent down. The metal index ended 0.90 percent lower while the Realty index ended 0.50 percent down. Capital good shares witnessed some buying interest, while the power index closed 0.86 percent up. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 0.25 percent down at 16,805.33 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.22 percent lower at 5,039.15 points. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report that India's benchmark index can fall to 14,500 over the next six months led by disappointment in GDP and earnings growth.