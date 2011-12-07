Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday helped by firm European markets and positive domestic sentiments after the parliamentary logjam ended with the decision to open the retail sector to supermarkets was put on hold, dealers said. "Total 75 percent of the fund managers do not expect major downsides for the markets from current levels and do not expect the market to be below 16,000 levels by the end of March 2012," an ICICI Securities fund managers' survey note said. IT shares led the gains with I.T index ending 1.43 percent up. Capital Goods index ended 0.78 percent higher. Health care index ended 1.53 percent lower. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 0.43 percent up at 16,877.06 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.47 percent up at 5,062.60 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)