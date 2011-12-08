Indian shares ended 2.35 percent lower as investors chose to book profits and stay cautious as concerns over slowing growth, the political logjam as several research houses took a dimmer view of Indian equities. On Thursday, CLSA has lowered its 12-month target for India's benchmark index to 17,000 from 18,200 citing earnings cuts for FY12 and FY13. Earlier, Bank of America had warned the main index could fall to 14,500 in another six months. Citi's Geoffrey Dennis said in the note leading emerging markets like India and Brazil will shift to a much lower trajectory of growth in 2011-12. Reliance Industries and capital good shares led the fall while the metal index lost 3.15 percent and the Bank Nifty ended 2.84 percent lower. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 2.3 percent down at 16,488.24 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 2.35 percent down at 4,943.65 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)