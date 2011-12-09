Indian shares ended down after the government slashed its fiscal year growth forecast and said the fiscal deficit target would be hard to meet, dealers said. Expectations of weak October industrial output numbers, due on Monday, also weighed, they said. The government slashed its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2012 to around 7.5 percent from 9 percent previously. Reliance Industries ended 2.97 percent down at 755.70 rupees. The Bank Nifty ended 1.17 percent lower. The capital goods index ended 2.58 percent down. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 2.3 percent down at 16,488.24 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 2.35 percent down at 4,943.65 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)