(Corrects to say Nifty closed 2.1 percent lower instead of 2.35 percent down) Indian shares ended down for the third straight day as lower-than-expected industrial output for October hurt investor sentiment, dealers said. India's industrial output contracted 5.1 percent to more than two-year low in October, the government data showed. [ ID: nL3E7NC2QL]. The growth in the index of industrial production was worse than expected, but with inflation still elevated and susceptible to upside risks, the RBI would mostly hold the rates in its policy review on Friday, HSBC said in a note. Reliance Industries and banking shares led the fall. The Bank Nifty ended 3.04 percent down. The BSE Metals Index that lost 4.14 percent was the top looser. The Capital Goods Index ended 2.44 percent down. The BSE IT Index, however, ended a modest 0.95 percent up. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 2.12 percent down at 15,870.35 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 2.1 percent at 4,764.60. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)