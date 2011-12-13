Indian shares snapped a three-day fall to end up in a volatile session on cautious short-covering ahead of November inflation data on Wednesday. Dealers said Nifty futures ended at 36 points premium to the spot, indicating short covering. Morgan Stanley continues to be 'underweight' on India this month as the country ranks 17 in its global emerging markets model benchmarked against MSCI emerging markets.. Metal shares led the rally, the Metal index ended 2 percent up. Off-balance sheet activities have become another source of worry for Indian banks as over the past two years contingent liabilities have increased substantially for the sector, Macquarie said in a note.. The Bank Nifty was up 0.33 percent and oil & gas index rose 1.19 percent, while the Capital goods index ended 0.77 percent lower after Monday's dismal factory data. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 0.83 percent up at 16,002.51 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.76 percent at 4,800.60.