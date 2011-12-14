Indian shares ended down in a volatile session as market players took a view that above-expected November inflation data will negate chances of rate cut on Friday's central bank meet, dealers said. India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than expected 9.11 percent in November from a year earlier.. India's benchmark index may decline to 13,500-12,200 if it breaks a key support at 16,000, and that vulnerability has increased in recent weeks, on-balance-volume has weakened, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said. Realty index and Power index lost 2.4 percent to 2.1 percent, respectively. Bank Nifty lost 0.45 percent and the I.T index closed 0.22 percent down. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 0.76 percent down at 15,881.14 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.78 percent lower at 4,763.25. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)