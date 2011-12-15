US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Indian shares paired early losses to close down 0.28 percent as the top 100 companies paid 10 percent more tax in December quarter, indicating better quarterly earnings, dealers said. The 30-issue BSE Sensex recouped after being down 1.8 percent early in the session. Indian markets are expected to bottom out by February 2012, unless the European situation worsens, said Deutsche Bank in a note. Interest rate sensitive sectors like Bank Nifty lost 1.03 percent, Realty index lost 0.51 percent and Auto index ended 1.23 percent down ahead of Friday's monetary policy review. The BSE Sensex ended 0.28 percent down at 15,836.47 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.35 percent lower at 4,746.35. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.