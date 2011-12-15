Indian shares paired early losses to close down 0.28 percent as the top 100 companies paid 10 percent more tax in December quarter, indicating better quarterly earnings, dealers said. The 30-issue BSE Sensex recouped after being down 1.8 percent early in the session. Indian markets are expected to bottom out by February 2012, unless the European situation worsens, said Deutsche Bank in a note. Interest rate sensitive sectors like Bank Nifty lost 1.03 percent, Realty index lost 0.51 percent and Auto index ended 1.23 percent down ahead of Friday's monetary policy review. The BSE Sensex ended 0.28 percent down at 15,836.47 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.35 percent lower at 4,746.35. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)