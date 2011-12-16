Indian shares paired early gains to end lower after the central bank held rates steady, disappointing investors who were expecting a rate cut. Late selling in large-cap banks pulled down the NSE Bank Nifty 3.24 percent down. The dollar-denominated Nifty, termed Defty, has already breached October 2008 lows, an analyst said. Nifty futures turned from 20 points premium to 25 points discount today, indicating the market was oversold, the analyst said. "RBI policy didn't offer any positive to the markets," said Sailav Kaji, chief technical analyst at Padmakshi Financial. Heavy weight Reliance Industries ended at 3.77 percent down at 721.85 rupees. The Realty Index lost 3.34 percent, the Metal Index 2.59 percent, the Auto Index 0.75 percent. The BSE Sensex ended 2.18 percent down at 15,491.35 and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 2 percent at 4,651.60. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)