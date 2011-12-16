Indian shares paired early gains to end lower after the central
bank held rates steady, disappointing investors who were
expecting a rate cut. Late selling in large-cap banks pulled
down the NSE Bank Nifty 3.24 percent down. The
dollar-denominated Nifty, termed Defty, has already breached
October 2008 lows, an analyst said. Nifty futures turned from 20
points premium to 25 points discount today, indicating the
market was oversold, the analyst said. "RBI policy didn't offer
any positive to the markets," said Sailav Kaji, chief technical
analyst at Padmakshi Financial. Heavy weight Reliance Industries
ended at 3.77 percent down at 721.85 rupees. The
Realty Index lost 3.34 percent, the Metal Index
2.59 percent, the Auto Index 0.75 percent.
The BSE Sensex ended 2.18 percent down at 15,491.35 and
the 50-stock NSE Nifty 2 percent at 4,651.60.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)