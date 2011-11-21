Indian shares fell for the eighth day in a row as the rupee
weakened past its 32-month low and worries over global economic
situation also heightened, dealers said. "Implied volatility is
inching towards 30 percent level, which indicates that the
market would be highly volatile in the expiry week," said B.N.
Rahul, derivatives head at Dalmia securities. Reliance
Industries and banking stocks led the fall. "Going
ahead we believe stress asset build out will continue over the
next six to eight quarters (for bank and finance companies).
SME, iron and steel, textiles, power ancillaries, and private
power projects are likely to be the key segments contributing to
higher NPLs," Stanchart said in a note. The NSE Bank Nifty
closed down 3.35 percent, the Realty Index
3.04 percent, the Metal Index 3.46 percent and the IT Index 2.42
percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex and the 50-stock NSE
Nifty ended down 2.6 percent at 15,946.10 points and
4,778.35 points, respectively.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)