Indian shares fell for the eighth day in a row as the rupee weakened past its 32-month low and worries over global economic situation also heightened, dealers said. "Implied volatility is inching towards 30 percent level, which indicates that the market would be highly volatile in the expiry week," said B.N. Rahul, derivatives head at Dalmia securities. Reliance Industries and banking stocks led the fall. "Going ahead we believe stress asset build out will continue over the next six to eight quarters (for bank and finance companies). SME, iron and steel, textiles, power ancillaries, and private power projects are likely to be the key segments contributing to higher NPLs," Stanchart said in a note. The NSE Bank Nifty closed down 3.35 percent, the Realty Index 3.04 percent, the Metal Index 3.46 percent and the IT Index 2.42 percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex and the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended down 2.6 percent at 15,946.10 points and 4,778.35 points, respectively. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)