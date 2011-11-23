Indian shares ended down as foreign and domestic institutions sold on concerns about the weakening rupee and heightening global uncertainly. The 50-stock Nifty fell as much as 3.56 percent intraday, its lowest since Nov. 5, 2009, over concerns on margin calls, as most of the stoplosses were triggered at 4,720 levels, tripping the index further in the session, said three institutional sales persons. Current month derivatives expire on Thursday. "Fundamental reasons like margin call concerns, rupee and Europe led to a technical breakdown," Nitin Murarka, head, research, derivatives, at SMC capital, said. Banking shares led the fall with Bank Nifty index closing 2.47 percent down. The IT Index lost 2.48 percent, Metals 2 percent and Oil & Gas ended 2.41 percent lower. Consumer durable index bucked the trend to close a modest 0.5 percent up. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 2.27 percent down at 15,699.97 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 2.2 percent lower at 4,706.45 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)