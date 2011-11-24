Indian shares pared early losses to close up on short covering
and as investors took trading positions mainly due to technical
support level around 4,640, from which the Nifty bounced back
twice in two days, dealers said. The market swung 422 points
form the day's low with auto stocks leading gains. Most analysts
were expecting the Nifty expiry below 4,700. "The bounce back
will offer some breather for the bulls but it looks like a short
term rally as global dependency still persists," said Anand
Kunchelan, VP research at Padmakshi Financial. Banking and
Capital goods witnessed major short covering. Retailers share
soared ahead of a possible cabinet nod allowing foreign direct
investment in multi-brand retail. The 30-issue BSE Sensex
ended 1.01 percent up at 15,858.49 points and the
50-stock NSE Nifty closed 1.06 percent up at 4,756.45
points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)