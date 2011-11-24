Indian shares pared early losses to close up on short covering and as investors took trading positions mainly due to technical support level around 4,640, from which the Nifty bounced back twice in two days, dealers said. The market swung 422 points form the day's low with auto stocks leading gains. Most analysts were expecting the Nifty expiry below 4,700. "The bounce back will offer some breather for the bulls but it looks like a short term rally as global dependency still persists," said Anand Kunchelan, VP research at Padmakshi Financial. Banking and Capital goods witnessed major short covering. Retailers share soared ahead of a possible cabinet nod allowing foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 1.01 percent up at 15,858.49 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 1.06 percent up at 4,756.45 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)