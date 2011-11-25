Indian shares ended down on Friday, even as retailers' shares were on fire after the government opened up the retail sector to foreign players, due to combined impact of a weak rupee, high commodity prices and rising interest costs which hit earnings momentum. Pantaloon Retail ended 16.28 percent higher, Shoppers Stop ended with gains of 6.23 percent and CESC ended up 8.9 percent. Realty Index ended with gains of 1.32 percent on hopes that FDI in retail will boost stalled plans by developers to build malls and shopping complexes. Reliance Industries, IT and auto shares led the fall. I.T index ended 2.06 percent down, Metals index lost 1.65 percent. "We note that the Government has put off the introduction, considering and passing of key Bills such as the Land Acquisition Bill, Direct Taxes Code Bill and Banking and Insurance Bills in the Winter Session," HSBC said in a note. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 1.03 percent down at 15,695.43 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed 0.98 percent down at 4,710.05 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)