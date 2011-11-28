After witnessing an over two-week long bearish trend, Indian
shares ended up on a technical bounce back helped by a rally in
global indices. Banking and metals shares led the rally. The BSE
Mid-cap Index ended up 1.5 percent, underperforming the
benchmark Sensex. The BSE Metals Index that
ended 4.87 percent higher was the biggest percentage gainer. The
Bank Nifty ended 3.59 percent up. Reliance Industries
ended 3.98 percent up at 783.80 rupees and ICICI Bank
4.41 percent at 749.85 rupees. "Europen market which
were up on back of expectations that EU leaders would announce
some steps to reduce its debt problems, led to buoyancy in
Indian market, along with expectations that more (domestic)
reforms would come in India," said Jigar Lodaya, assistant
vice-president - advisory at Sharekhan. The 30-issue BSE Sensex
ended 3.01 percent up at 16,167.13 points and the
50-stock NSE Nifty 3 percent at 4,851.30 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)