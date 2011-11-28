After witnessing an over two-week long bearish trend, Indian shares ended up on a technical bounce back helped by a rally in global indices. Banking and metals shares led the rally. The BSE Mid-cap Index ended up 1.5 percent, underperforming the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Metals Index that ended 4.87 percent higher was the biggest percentage gainer. The Bank Nifty ended 3.59 percent up. Reliance Industries ended 3.98 percent up at 783.80 rupees and ICICI Bank 4.41 percent at 749.85 rupees. "Europen market which were up on back of expectations that EU leaders would announce some steps to reduce its debt problems, led to buoyancy in Indian market, along with expectations that more (domestic) reforms would come in India," said Jigar Lodaya, assistant vice-president - advisory at Sharekhan. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 3.01 percent up at 16,167.13 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 3 percent at 4,851.30 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)