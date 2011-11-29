Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday after sentiment got a beating on cuation ahead of the July-Sept GDP data to be released Wednesday and concerns policy decisions may be delayed after parliament got adjourned for six days with mounting oppostion to FDI in multi-brand retail. "Jittery sentiment ahead of the release of Q2FY12 GDP figures tomorrow, resulted in Nifty slipping down from the high and sentiment was quite cautious on the global front too," said Shanu Goel senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. Retailers and real estate shares, which had risen after the FDI news, ended lower. Pantaloon Retail lost 11.89 percent to 196.80 rupees. The Realty Index lost 2.32 percent with DLF ending 3.32 percent lower. The Bank Nifty ended 1.92 percent lower and the Oil & Gas Index 1.84 percent. Select auto stocks witnessed buying interest with Mahindra & Mahindra ending up 1.67 percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 0.98 percent down at 16,008.34 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.95 percent lower at 4,805.10 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)