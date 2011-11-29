Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday after sentiment got a
beating on cuation ahead of the July-Sept GDP data to be
released Wednesday and concerns policy decisions may be delayed
after parliament got adjourned for six days with mounting
oppostion to FDI in multi-brand retail. "Jittery sentiment ahead
of the release of Q2FY12 GDP figures tomorrow, resulted in Nifty
slipping down from the high and sentiment was quite cautious on
the global front too," said Shanu Goel senior research analyst
at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. Retailers and real estate shares,
which had risen after the FDI news, ended lower. Pantaloon
Retail lost 11.89 percent to 196.80 rupees. The Realty
Index lost 2.32 percent with DLF ending 3.32
percent lower. The Bank Nifty ended 1.92 percent
lower and the Oil & Gas Index 1.84 percent. Select
auto stocks witnessed buying interest with Mahindra & Mahindra
ending up 1.67 percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex
ended 0.98 percent down at 16,008.34 points and the
50-stock NSE Nifty 0.95 percent lower at 4,805.10
points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)