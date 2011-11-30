Indian shares end up after a choppy session with the in-line
September quarter economic growth numbers helping soothe nervous
sentiments, dealers said. A pullback in Reliance Industries
, which has the heaviest weight in the benchmark
indices, helped the broader market to recover. Gross domestic
product growth fell to 6.9 percent in the second
quarter of the financial year, its weakest pace in more than two
years, but was in line with a Reuters estimate..
"In our view, today's GDP data and other leading indicators
suggest that economic growth will remain weak in the next few
quarters," Nomura said in a note. Reliance Industries
ended 1.73 percent up at 778.25 rupees. FMCG index
ended up 1.63 percent. Consumer durable index ended down 2.04
percent while Bank Nifty lost 0.69 percent. The
30-issue BSE Sensex ended 0.72 percent up at 16,123.46
points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.56 percent up at
4,832.05 points.