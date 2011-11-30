Indian shares end up after a choppy session with the in-line September quarter economic growth numbers helping soothe nervous sentiments, dealers said. A pullback in Reliance Industries , which has the heaviest weight in the benchmark indices, helped the broader market to recover. Gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the financial year, its weakest pace in more than two years, but was in line with a Reuters estimate.. "In our view, today's GDP data and other leading indicators suggest that economic growth will remain weak in the next few quarters," Nomura said in a note. Reliance Industries ended 1.73 percent up at 778.25 rupees. FMCG index ended up 1.63 percent. Consumer durable index ended down 2.04 percent while Bank Nifty lost 0.69 percent. The 30-issue BSE Sensex ended 0.72 percent up at 16,123.46 points and the 50-stock NSE Nifty 0.56 percent up at 4,832.05 points.